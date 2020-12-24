FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Security Control Specialist Jerry W. Jones passed away due to complications from COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, Dec. 24.
Jones died on Wednesday night at the age of 57.
He began working for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in 2002.
He spent his tenure at TCSO in the Confinement Division, starting as a Corrections Officer and promoting to Security Control Specialist in 2013.
“He has been noted as a kind, gentle person. Please keep family, friends and co-workers of Jerry Jones in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Less than a week ago, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Lt. Craig King, 50, died of COVID-19.
He passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19.
King began working with the sheriff’s office in 2003 and was just promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
MORE FROM CBSDFW