CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, COVID-19 death, DFW News, Jerry. W. Jones, Pandemic, Security Control Specialist, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Security Control Specialist Jerry W. Jones passed away due to complications from COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, Dec. 24.

Jones died on Wednesday night at the age of 57.

Jerry. W. Jones (credit: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

He began working for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in 2002.

He spent his tenure at TCSO in the Confinement Division, starting as a Corrections Officer and promoting to Security Control Specialist in 2013.

“He has been noted as a kind, gentle person. Please keep family, friends and co-workers of Jerry Jones in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Less than a week ago, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Lt. Craig King, 50, died of COVID-19.

He passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Lt. Craig King (Credit: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

King began working with the sheriff’s office in 2003 and was just promoted to lieutenant in 2019.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply