DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is in Dallas Police custody following a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven early Christmas morning.
Police said the shooting happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the convenience store at 5910 Singleton Boulevard.
A man got into an argument with a store employee and the employee shot the man multiple times in the chest, police said.
Police identified the victim as 38-years-old Brigido Cisneros.
Police said surveillance video captured the exchange between the two men.
The employee, 21-year-old, Junior Shushay Mekonnen Gebremariam, remained on the scene and was arrested for murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with any additional information regarding this incident to contact Detective Patty Belew with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3603 or via email: patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.
