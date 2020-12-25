Menu
'We're Very Hopeful About Next Year': Dallas Family To Start Rebuilding More Than 1 Year After Tornado
On Christmas Day last year, the Singers' house near Preston and Royal in Dallas had just been declared a total loss.
28 minutes ago
Coronavirus Hospitalizations In Texas Approach Pandemic's Summer Peak
Texas Department of State Health Services reported 10,868 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Christmas
33 minutes ago
Friday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news on Christmas Day.
55 minutes ago
North Texas Artist Paints Santa And Message Of Hope On 2020 Christmas Card
“Santa is my favorite!” Margie Taylor of Corsicana said. “I love everything about Christmas.."
Dallas 7-Eleven Employee Arrested For Murder After Shooting Early Christmas Morning
A man got into an argument with a store employee and the employee shot the man multiple times in the chest, police said.
Latest Forecast
Sunny And Mild Holiday Weekend
Enjoy highs around 70 degrees after cold mornings.
1 hour ago
'We're Very Hopeful About Next Year': Dallas Family To Start Rebuilding More Than 1 Year After Tornado
On Christmas Day last year, the Singers' house near Preston and Royal in Dallas had just been declared a total loss.
Gardening 101: When, Where And How To Plant Your Tree
Planting a tree is quite a commitment. Many trees live well past 100 years and some easily get to 200 years old, growing the entire time.
Severe Winter Weather Approaching West Texas, Roadway Treatment Underway
The Texas Department of Transportation has begun treating roadways, with a concentration on bridges and overpasses, from San Angelo through far West Texas.
Dallas Cowboys First Super Bowl Punter Ron Widby Passes Away At 75
After wearing jersey #12 as a rookie, Widby voluntarily switched to jersey #10 in 1969 so rookie quarterback Roger Staubach could wear #12.
Former Rangers GM Eddie Robinson, Baseball's Oldest Living Player, Turns 100 Years Old
Eddie Robinson, who turned 100 years old Tuesday, Dec. 15, enjoyed a drive-by parade in his honor in Fort Worth last week.
Mavericks Fall To Suns In Season Opener 106-102
The Mavericks will look to bounce back quickly as they face the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. CT on Christmas Day.
After Stanley Cup Finals Run Dallas Stars Center Tyler Seguin And Goaltender Ben Bishop Both Out For Surgery
After injuries and surgery, long recovery and rehabilitation times are ahead for two of the Dallas Stars best players -- Tyler Seguin and Ben Bishop.
Southwest Airlines Warns Of Possible Furloughs For Nearly 7,000 Employees
Southwest is operating far fewer flights, and it asked unions in October for help with “overstaffing costs” that it estimates will amount to more than $1 billion in 2021.
The Eyes Of Texas: A CBS 11 Photojournalist Special
December 25, 2020 at 5:09 pm
