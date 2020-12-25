FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday, Dec. 25, confirmed the identities of the two men killed in a small plane crash in Grand Prairie on Monday, Dec. 21.

John Robert Frazier, 65, of Trophy Club and Larry Ronald Vieregge, 71, of Grapevine died at the scene shortly before 3:00 p.m. when their plane crashed along the SH 360 service road Near Mayfield Road.

It’s not clear which person was the pilot and which was the passenger.

The plane took off from Grand Prairie Municipal Airport just minutes before the crash, Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite said Monday.

Witnesses said the plane hit a telephone pole, then hit a truck and came to rest next to the Sonic parking lot where it caught fire.

Chief Fite said firefighters extinguished it quickly.

The person in the truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation.

The plane caught fire after coming to rest in a grassy area near a Sonic drive-in restaurant, Fite said.

“The plane was in obvious distress coming down,” Fite said. “We do not know if this was an emergency landing or a catastrophic failure.”

