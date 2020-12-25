CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Margie Taylor has been painting as long as she can remember.

“If I have paint and a paintbrush I’m happy. It doesn’t matter what I’m painting,” Taylor said.

She paints anything from portraits, to landscapes, to memories. But her favorite things to paint are people.

Though there’s one person in particular, she’s felt most inspired by.

“Santa is my favorite!” Taylor said. “I love everything about Christmas, I love getting families together. I love the presents, I love sending cards and receiving cards, I love it all. I love everything there is about Christmas.”

For the past five years, she’s painted the man in red’s jolly face for her Christmas cards, which are sent to about 200 of her friends and family.

“They all said, ‘I love these cards. These cards are the neatest cards I’ve ever seen’,” Taylor said.

But this year’s card, drew even more reaction.

“I started getting text and emails and phone calls all from people that you don’t hear from, for a Christmas card,” she said.

The painting shows old Saint Nick, with an American flag, and the word “hope” spelled out in gold.

She said she has seen many Christmases in her lifetime, but says 2020 gave her new inspiration.

“I want them to think about, Santa and Christmas but also about our country, because I think it’s so important to honor our country,” she said.

MORE FROM CBSDFW