DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County reported 1,318 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths to the virus, which are from earlier this week but were added Saturday due to the Christmas holiday.

The cases reported on Saturday bring the total in the county to 161,278, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 229 of the cases are considered probable.

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the new numbers are from late Wednesday that would usually be reported on Thursday. However, there was a delay due to Thursday and Friday being Christmas Eve and Day.

Ten more deaths were also added, for a total of 1,554 in Dallas County. The youngest patient was an Irving woman in her 20s who died in a hospital’s emergency department. All the patients — from 20s to 80s — had underlying high risk health conditions.

According to health officials, there were 989 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.

“Let’s keep making the smart decisions and small sacrifices necessary to help our healthcare heroes help keep us safe in this time of high spread. This includes avoiding crowds by thinking ahead and utilizing online and curbside shopping for returns and after Christmas sales. Similarly, it requires thinking ahead for fun ways to celebrate New Year’s that are also safe and follow doctors’ advice to avoid crowds and forgo family and friend get-togethers,” Jenkins said.

The latest COVID-19 data in Tarrant County will be reported on Sunday, Dec. 27.

