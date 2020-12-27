DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 6,144 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, which are from the last three days as data was delayed due to the Christmas holiday.
Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 166,758, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 664 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable.
Eleven more deaths were also reported, for a total of 1,565. The 11 patients, whose ages ranged from 40s to 80s, all had underlying high risk health conditions and all but one had been hospitalized, according to health officials. A Dallas man in his 50s died in hospice care.
NEW: Dallas County Reports Three-Day Total of 6,144 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 11 Deaths, Including 664 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/QusATQIQYx
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 27, 2020
Health officials said updated data on hospitalizations will be reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29. On Saturday, the county reported that 989 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.
“Let’s keep making the smart decisions and small sacrifices necessary to help our healthcare heroes help keep us safe in this time of high spread. This includes avoiding crowds by thinking ahead and utilizing online and curbside shopping for returns and after Christmas sales. Similarly, it requires thinking ahead for fun ways to celebrate New Year’s that are also safe and follow doctors’ advice to avoid crowds and forgo family and friend get-togethers,” Jenkins said on Saturday.
