DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dennis Bonnen, the outgoing speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 following his wife becoming sick last week.
Bonnen wrote on his Facebook page that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus this weekend. He said his symptoms have so far been mild and that his family is quarantined.
“2020 just keeps on giving! Last week, my wife Kim tested positive for #COVID19 and we are grateful for the many well wishes and kind words as she continues to battle difficult but manageable symptoms,” Bonnen wrote.
Bonnen said his family celebrated Christmas alone out of concern with spreading the virus and that it’s unclear how they were initially exposed.
Bonnen’s positive test comes as coronavirus hospitalizations are hovering near their summer peak in Texas, even amid holiday gatherings and travel that health officials have warned are likely to further spread the virus.
“This disease is no joke in its unpredictability and severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected,” Bonnen wrote. “Mask up and social distance, avoid large gatherings, and take care of one another.”
