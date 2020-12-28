CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:children killed, Deadly Crash, DFW News, dps, Fatal Crash, mineral wells, mom killed, multi-car crash, parker county, Pileup, Texas 199, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas State Highway 199

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A horrible, multi-vehicle crash northwest of Fort Worth has taken the life of a mother and two young children.

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the 25-year-old mother, 7-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl all were killed in the wreck on State Highway 199 — just west of Springtown.

The accident happened around the noon-hour on December 28.

Investigators say the mom ran into the back of a pickup that had slowed to make a left turn, lost control, ended up in the opposite lanes of traffic (westbound), and was then hit by a person driving another truck.

The driver in the truck that hit the woman — a 72 year old man — was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply