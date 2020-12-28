DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas is hearing from the man who will take over as chief of police for the City of Dallas.

Edgardo “Eddie” Garcia led the San Jose, California police department for the last four years, but while talking with CBS 11 News he made it clear that he has some very specific plans for policing Dallas.

“We are going to reduce crime in our city, do it collaboratively,” Garcia said.

In California, Garcia saw some 4,000 assaults, rapes and robberies and only 38 homicides for all of 2020. Dallas will welcome him with six times the number of murders and manslaughters — 245 — and double the number of other violent crimes.

The incoming leader said he sees his position as Dallas’ first Hispanic police chief as an opportunity to build repour with the communities the department serves.

While Garcia provided no specific crime-fighting initiatives that he plans to bring to Dallas, he repeatedly stated his primary job and mission would be decreasing Dallas’ violent crime.

“The most important thing we can do is reduce violence in our neighborhoods, strengthen and communities in trust,” he said. “If you have the same question, I have the same answer. The number one priority is to reduce violence in the city of Dallas.”

That would mean putting more police officers in high crime areas, providing more outreach, and fostering a sense of cooperation and respect for all communities in the city.

