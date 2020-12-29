Texas Leaders Push For Quick COVID-19 Vaccinations, Say No Shots 'Should Be Kept In Reserve' COVID-19 vaccine providers in Texas, who have already received doses, are being urged by state leaders to give them out as quickly as possible.

Lewisville Nonprofit And Food Pantry Working To Help Neighbors One Family At A TimeThe COVID-19 pandemic has stretched many families thin and forced them to lean on charities to get by. One North Texas nonprofit is working to meet the needs of the community -- one family at a time.