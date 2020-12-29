NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The forecast for North Texas has wet weather moving in Tuesday afternoon and evening… and dramatic changes just behind.

Widespread rain begins overnight December 29 and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 30.

According to the National Weather Service, models show the possibility for snow in North Texas on New Year’s Eve.

The cold front pushing in late Wednesday will keep high temperatures in the 40s on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Along with rain and the chance for thunderstorms comes the possibility of the wet weather changing to snow and sleet — but mostly to the west of the metroplex.

Crews are pretreating bridges and overpasses today across the FTW District. Please remember to give pretreating vehicles extra space to work. pic.twitter.com/hvYW0nKFSm — @txdotfortworth (@TxDOTFortWorth) December 29, 2020

Workers with the Texas Department of Transportation in Fort Worth are pretreating bridges and overpasses just in case the weather creates hazardous conditions along roadways.

There will be possible snow for central Texas on New Year’s Eve and the likelihood for ice across portions of Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service office in Midland/Odessa is forecasting 2 to 10 inches of snow for that portion of Texas through Thursday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding everyone to take precautions now to prepare for any freezing rain, sleet, snow, ice or other wintry mix that may impact their area.

Texans are encouraged to make sure their vehicles are properly maintained for winter weather. This includes checking the battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure, tire treads and fluid levels, as well as ensuring proper lubrication of door and trunk locks to prevent them from freezing.

DPS offers the following tips to stay safe on the roads this winter:

Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest weather conditions.

Be aware that ice accumulates on bridges and overpasses before drivers will see it on roads and highways, so approach them more slowly in winter weather.

Avoid traveling when sleet, freezing rain or snow is predicted, and monitor road conditions by visiting Drive Texas or calling (800) 452-9292.

If you must drive in inclement weather, allow extra time to reach your destination. Share your travel plans with a friend or family member.

On icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others, as you may need increased room to stop your vehicle. Do not use cruise control.

Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas.

Watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stop light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Drivers are also encouraged to keep the following emergency supplies in their vehicles:

Blanket or sleeping bag;

Extra clothes, gloves and a hat;

Cell phone, radio, flashlight, extra batteries and phone charging cord;

First aid kit and pocket knife;

High-calorie, non-perishable food and bottled water;

A bag of sand or cat litter to provide traction for tires;

Windshield scraper, tool kit, booster cables, tow rope and a shovel; and

Jumper cables.

