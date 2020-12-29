FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The college football season continues to take hits because of the coronavirus. The latest victim — Texas Christian University.

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that the Texas Bowl, scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, between the TCU Horned Frogs and Arkansas Razorbacks had been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with TCU.

There are reports another team was contacted to take TCU’s place but was unable to do so on such short notice for the New Year’s Eve face-off.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson was scheduled to hold a meeting via Zoom but it was canceled shortly after the game was called off.

Jeremiah Donati, the TCU athletic director, issued the following statement:

“Over the last 24 hours, between a combination of COVID-19 related issues, injuries and other circumstances, we have fallen below the established Big 12 Conference threshold for student-athlete availability that we have abided by all season. As such, we very regrettably will not be able to participate in Thursday night’s Mercari Texas Bowl against Arkansas. “Health and safety considerations for our student-athletes are always our top priority. Our entire football program, from our student-athletes to coaches and staff, is incredibly saddened, disappointed and heartbroken. We are very appreciative of the Mercari Texas Bowl for the invitation to participate in this year’s game. While we have experienced these issues all season, the past 24 hours have been too much to overcome on such short notice for Thursday’s game. “I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches for how they finished the season with victories in five of our last six games. We were playing our best football and are excited about the momentum we have going into the 2021 season. We appreciate the commitment, dedication and perseverance of our student-athletes, coaches and everyone in our football program this season.”

Officials said tickets for the game will be refunded through the outlets they were purchased.

The Horned Frogs went 6-4 this year. Arkansas finished the season 3-7.