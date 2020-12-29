LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched many families thin and forced them to lean on charities to get by. One North Texas nonprofit is working to meet the needs of the community — one family at a time.

2020 needs no explanation — to say it’s been tough is largely understated.

Carlton Reynolds is homeless and depends on government assistance for food. When that runs out, he goes to the Farmers Market Food Pantry in Lewisville.

“All through the day and all through the night you can come whenever you’re hungry and just come up here and get something to eat, Reynolds said.

This open patio of fresh food is offered by the nonprofit Heart of the City.

But this organization digs even deeper, from the food panty, to free clothing and free life coaching.

President and CEO of Heart of the City told CBS 11’s Nicole Jacobs, “In this past quarter over 200 hours of counseling with the neighbors that we serve. So it’s really been a big asset and we’ve seen them really thrive through this pandemic.”

And through this pandemic food insecurities have been highlighted. Since March, Heart of the City has provided more than 350,000 pounds of food just to the Lewisville community alone.

They’ve already created 3 additional campuses, and in looking ahead to 2021 a fourth is set to open in January.

Frank Green, who will lead that new campus, said, “even if the COVID goes away, this need will not. So we want to let the community know that we will be here regardless.”

All In an effort to rebuild souls…feed families and meet the needs of 2021.

