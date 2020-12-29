NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Prosper HS Eagles know their next playoff opponent all too well.

Prosper faces Denton’s Guyer High School in the region finals of Class 6A on Saturday. Prosper and Denton Guyer are rivals in District 5-6A.

The Eagles are looking to avenge their 24-23 loss to Guyer from earlier in the season. Guyer won that showdown on the final play of the game.

But, the loss did not shake the confidence of Prosper. If fact, the Eagles have used that game as fuel for their playoff success.

Quarterback Jackson Berry described the loss, saying, “We learned who we could be, that we are a great team, and we can play with the best of the best.”

Linebacker Aidan Siano agrees. “We learned that no matter who is on the other side of the ball, that we can play with anybody in the state of Texas,” he said.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the State Semifinals.