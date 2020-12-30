Comments
KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas resident is starting the New Year as a multi-millionaire.
Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirm a resident from Forney claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $5 million in the scratch ticket game $200 Million Ca$h.
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N Start Travel Center #2, in the 500 block of West Washington Street in Kosse, about 45 miles southeast of Waco.
The winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the game.
The $200 Million Ca$h scratcher offers more than $211 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes.