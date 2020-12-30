Cold Front Brings Cooler Temperatures, Heavy Rain And Chance For Winter Weather In North TexasThe year 2020 is determined to take North Texas on one final weather rollercoaster ride. Highs Tuesday were in the 60s and low 70s, but be prepared for temperatures to be 20° to 30° cooler by Wednesday afternoon.

Cold Front Brings Rain, Chance For Wintry Weather Across North Texas On New Year's EveWidespread rain begins overnight December 29 and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 30. According to the National Weather Service, models show the possibility for snow in North Texas on New Year's Eve.

DFW Weather: Last Days Of 2020 To See Cooler Temperatures, Possible Strong StormsBig changes in weather are ahead as we close out 2020 and they could affect our New Year's Eve celebrations.