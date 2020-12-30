FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After being open on weekends only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is now temporarily suspending open hours.
In a statement issued December 30 the Museum said the steps were being taken ‘for the safety of your family, our staff, and in response to local health officials’ continued caution around indoor activities this winter’.
While the museum will not have a schedule open to the public the facility will continue operating.
The Museum has developed a hybrid program that includes:
- In-person learning opportunities
- Special events
- Innovative digital experiences
The statement said the Museum will work ‘closely with our community educational partners during this time and will fully reopen to the public once it is safe to do so’.
Museum organizers say they will take the time to create new exhibits for the spring reopening.
