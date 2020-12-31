ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The cold, wet weather didn’t keep residents in Tarrant County from waiting in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine on New Year’s Eve morning.

The Arlington Fire Department received a large shipment of the vaccine and had enough supplies to give some 300 people the injection.

Recipients did have to prove they met the qualifications: such as working in healthcare, or were in the Phase 1B group of residents over the age of 65, or older than 16 years old with a high-risk health condition.

“To me this is a matter of life and death,” said resident Omar Rutland. “So, that’s why I’m here.”

Elaine Formby drove to the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center from Bedford. “We love to travel and we’re wanting… are anxious to get back to traveling and having a life,” she said.

The demand was greater than the available supply, which was given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In a social media post fire officials said, “For those who are unable to receive the vaccine from this batch, please remain patient and understand we expect more as soon as next week.”

