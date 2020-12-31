NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The nasty weather on New Year’s Eve has caused many plans to be adjusted, and that includes a high school football playoff showdown.
Lovejoy and Aledo were originally scheduled to play their Class 5A Division II Region Final on New Year’s Eve, but those plans were scrapped with the forecast of cold rain.
Instead, Lovejoy and Aledo agreed to move their game to New Year’s Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
New Year’s Day is typically known as a fixture for college football bowl games, but this year, Texas high school football will ring in 2021 with three outstanding matchups.
Red Oak will face Mansfield Summit at 11:00 a.m. Denton Ryan will battle Highland Park at 3:15 p.m. The day will be capped off by the showdown between Lovejoy and Aledo at 7:30 p.m.
The Leopards are looking forward to playing their game on the holiday. Quarterback Ralph Rucker has a special take on the event. “Yeah, it’s like a bowl game,” he said.
Wide Receiver Reid Westervelt agreed saying, “It’s always great to play later in the year, especially on New Year’s. It’s going to be such a great game.”