NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A power forward acquired by the Mavericks during the offseason is among three NBA players fined a total of $85,000 on Friday for their roles in a scuffle during a game between Charlotte and Dallas.
The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.
The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday’s game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte.
The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, “aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident.” Cody Martin’s fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.
Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.
