PEARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A sergeant with a Texas sheriff’s office was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon as he was on his way home after completing a funeral escort, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter at 2:11 p.m. that he was responding to a crash involving an off-duty sergeant with the department. The crash happened in the Pearland area, just south of Houston, according to the sheriff.

“Not the outcome we prayed for. Sadly, our @hcsotexas Sgt succumbed to his injuries. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers. May our brother Rest In Peace,” Gonzalez tweeted.

The sergeant was later identified as Bruce Watson, 51, who was a 20-year veteran with the department. The department also said Watson was a U.S. Army veteran.

Sgt. Bruce Watson was a 20-year @HCSOTexas veteran. He served his community well and we are devastated by his untimely death.

Please join us in prayer for his grieving wife, his 3 children and everyone who loved him.

“He served us his community well and we are devastated by his untimely death. Please join us in prayer for his grieving wife, his 3 children and everyone who loved him,” Gonzalez tweeted.

Gonzalez said preliminary information from the scene revealed Watson finished providing a motorcycle escort for a funeral and was on his way home.

KTRK-TV reports there was another vehicle involved but the cause of the crash is not known at this time. Authorities have ruled out suspicion of intoxication from the driver.

