DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials have set up a COVID-19 vaccine registration and pre-screening website for residents who are eligible to receive it.

For now, officials say the vaccination supply is “extremely limited,” but they expect to receive more shipments in the coming weeks and months. Eligibility requirements are outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Dallas County residents who are able to register will be notified of the next steps they need to take to receive the vaccine.

“Right now, we have no remaining vaccine but expect more from the state soon. We still have people in phase 1A that must be given the vaccine even as we begin phase 1B,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Currently, this DCHHS site will only sign up Dallas County residents and priority within 1B will be given to those with the highest vulnerability scores until more vaccine is available. Meanwhile, we are working with the DFW Hospital Council and others to ramp up equitable and rapid vaccination countywide.”

In Texas, phase 1A refers to frontline and health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities who can receive the vaccine, while phase 1B includes residents 65 years of age and older and those who are 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at an increased risk for severe illness.

“As more vaccine becomes available, we will work through the registration list and determine eligibility. We hope to receive additional allocations from the state soon so that we can continue to work with our partners and begin to meet the needs of our community and turn the corner in the fight against this virus,” said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

