DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer injured his head while chasing a suspect on foot Saturday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Audelia Road in the northeast area of the city.
Police said the officer suffered the injury after falling off a fence during the foot chase. The officer’s injuries are not considered serious, but he was taken to a hospital, according to police.
The suspect was detained at the scene. Police have not yet said what led to the chase.
