ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people are in custody and Arlington police are investigating a shooting involving one of their officers. It happened around 7:00 p.m. on December 31 at the Las Loma’s Apartments on Great Southwest Parkway, near Randol Mill Road.

Police say a woman showed up at a hospital and said her boyfriend shot her in the leg. While an officer — along with 2 armed security guards from the complex — was checking surveillance footage gunfire was heard outside.

The officer and guards went to investigate and saw a group of people with a rifle.

When the officer announced that police were present at least one person in the group shot towards the officer and guards, one of whom was hit and had minor injuries.

The armed guards and the officer all returned fire, but did not hit any of the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene in a car, which was located after a short time. Police tried to make a traffic stop and after initially refusing to pull over the driver came to a stop in the 2900 block of Bahar Drive. Police arrested the three men inside the car in connection with the shooting.

Felix Barrientos, 31, of Arlington, was charged with one count of Fleeing a Police Officer. He was driving the car when officers tried to initiate the traffic stop.

Juan Magallanes, 28, of Arlington, was charged with one count of Discharge of a Firearm in Certain Municipalities. Officers say he also had two active warrants out of Haltom City.

David Garcia, 24, of Arlington, was charged with one count of Discharge of a Firearm in Certain Municipalities. According to officials, he had an outstanding warrant related to a traffic infraction in Arlington.

Investigators believe a fourth individual was with the men at the time of the shooting, and that person may have the firearm used during the offense. Officials are working to identify and locate that man and the rifle used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County 817-469-TIPS (8477).

