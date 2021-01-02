FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite interest in the Boise State head coaching position, Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a multi-year extension for him to stay on as offensive coordinator.

The former Boise State quarterback had reportedly interviewed to be head coach at his alma mater, but Saturday’s announcement will keep in the NFL for the foreseeable future.

“I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator. I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again,” Moore said in a statement. “We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.”

Moore joined the Cowboys coaching staff in 2018 as the quarterbacks coach after a five-year stint as a backup NFL quarterback. He became offensive coordinator in 2019.

The details on the extension were not immediately released.

