AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – After initially saying Tom Herman would remain coach of the Texas football program, the Longhorns instead fired Herman on Saturday, Jan. 2, after four seasons with the team.

Texas will reportedly hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian in Herman’s place, according to 247Sports’ Chip Brown.

The decision to move on from Herman was made after evaluating the program’s strengths and weaknesses, according to a statement released by the University.

Herman is owed a $15 million buyout.

The Longhorns defeated Colorado in the Alamo Bowl 55-23 on Dec. 29.

The team finished 7-3 this season.

Herman was 4-0 in bowl games while leading Texas.

“With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals. While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals,” the statement read. “President Hartzell and the chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university.”

Herman was 54-22 in four seasons at Texas.

Sarkisian will coach his final game for the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11.

