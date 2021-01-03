Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 27-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in Dallas early Sunday, and police are investigating as a murder.
Police said they responded to a shooting at around 3:20 a.m. at 4530 Great Trinity Forest Way, where they found the victim, Lawrence Ikem Eshad Baker.
Police did not reveal further details as they continue to investigate the homicide.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 469.934.5738. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.
