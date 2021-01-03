HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One woman was fatally shot and three deputies were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside a nightclub in Houston, officials said.

The three deputies were working an extra job when they responded to the shooting during a fight in the parking lot of the club after it had closed, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The deputies went to hospitals for treatment and were expected to survive — including one deputy who was taken in for surgery.

Harris County includes Houston. The city’s Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters that the woman who died was a civilian who was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a hospital in Sugar Land, Finner said. He was taken into custody. Sugar Land is about 20 miles southwest of Houston.

“I don’t know what led him to shoot into a crowd with police officers and other citizens,” Finner said. “The investigation is still at the preliminary point.”

“I’ve been happy to be able to talk to all families of the deputies involved,” Gonzalez said. “Two of them, I’ve talked to directly, and and they’re in fairly good spirits. Their families are relieved, scared obviously but relieved. The other one is undergoing some surgery, but the family felt comfortable that she was in good spirits.”

The shooting comes less than a day after Harris County Sgt. Bruce Watson was killed in a crash while driving his patrol motorcycle. Watson, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was on his way home after leading a funeral procession Saturday when he was involved in a collision in Pearland, news outlets reported. He later died at a hospital. Watson’s wife is a Houston police officer.

Sunday morning’s shooting was a “very scary moment at the heels of what we went through just last night,” Gonzalez said at the news conference.

“It’s been a tragic night all around,” the sheriff said.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSDFW