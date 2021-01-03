FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Across North Texas, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine remains high, while supplies are still limited.

Both Dallas and Tarrant County are now vaccinating people who fall under Phase 1A and 1B vaccine priority groups, but you must register through their websites and wait for an appointment. Walk-ups are not allowed.

For Tarrant County resident William Larmour, the vaccine is the light at the end of a long, lonely tunnel.

“I have underlying conditions,” he said. “I have coronary artery disease. I’ve been quarantined and I’m just.. you know I might go nuts because of staying in the house all the time.”

On Sunday he joined a long line of people at Tarrant County Public Health Center waiting to be vaccinated.

“It’s a nice little wait,” Donald Whiteside said. “Took me about two hours and twenty minutes.”

Whiteside registered and made an appointment through the county’s website and says the process was easy and well worth it.

“I’m trying to get back to normalcy,” he said. “I’ve lost about five close friends in the last month and this is serious. This is no joke.”

Whiteside said it’s refreshing to meet so many other people who feel the same way.

“It says a lot about the community,” he said. “It says the community cares and they’re tired of living like this.”

Heading into week three of vaccine distribution, providers in Dallas County will get more than 35,000 additional doses and in Tarrant County will get more than 31,000 doses.

If you fall under the Phase 1A or 1B category and are hoping to get a vaccine, there are other options outside of county health departments.

