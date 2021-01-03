DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported a two-day total of 3,851 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.
Health officials said the data is from Friday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 2. Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 178,174, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Of the two-day count, 154 of them are considered probable.
Ten more deaths were also added, for a total of 1,661. The ten patients had been hospitalized and all but two had underlying high risk health conditions. Their ages ranged from 50s to 90s.
New hospitalization data will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to health officials.
The county opened a registration and pre-screening website for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
