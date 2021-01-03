CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Luka Doncic is out for Dallas Mavericks’ game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a left quadriceps contusion.
Doncic was injured Friday night in the second quarter of a home victory over Miami Heat. He continued to play and finished with season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds.
He’s listed as day-to-day, with his status Monday nigh at Houston uncertain.
“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “We don’t think this is a long-term thing.”
The 21-year-old Slovenian star is off to a relatively slow start this season. He’s averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.2% overall and 16.1% on 3-pointers in five games.
Dallas is also still without forward Kristaps Porzingis as he continues to recover from surgery on his knee. He’s expected to make his season debut some time in January.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)