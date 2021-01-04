DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s been three weeks since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — which was the first to rollout — was given to frontline workers in North Texas.
Individuals who receive their second boost of the Pfizer vaccine Monday will officially be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ in another two weeks.
During vaccine trials side effects were more common after patients received the second dose. So, it’s expected that medical workers will be monitoring closely.
And good news for residents in Tarrant and Dallas counties — each county will receive more than 30,000 additional doses of the vaccine this week.
There have been long lines in Arlington as patients with 1B qualifications waited to get vaccinated.
William Larmour was glad to receive the shot, despite the long wait. Larmour said he has coronary artery disease and that the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel. “Definitely ready for life to get back to normal. We’re going to beat this.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has gone on record saying the science behind the timeframe between the 1st and 2nd doses is what they know works so it’s important to stick to that schedule.
