AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People with the coronavirus in Austin now have somewhere to receive treatment outside of the hospital.

The Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center there to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19.

“This infusion center will help us expand access to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 in the Austin community,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Reducing hospitalizations is a crucial component of our response to COVID-19, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure they have the resources they need to keep their communities safe.”

The infusion center, which will begin accepting patients on Wednesday, was provided with Regeneron to treat patients, who meet certain criteria, with a referral from a hospital or doctor.

It was established through a partnership between TDEM, Travis County, the City of Austin, and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

On the first day of 2021, Texas broke the record for the number of hospitalized COVID patients for the fifth day in a row.

Many health officials said the continued surge of the disease was the result of holiday gatherings and travel.

Texas reported 12,481 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on New Year’s Day, an increase of more than 1,750 from a week ago. Intensive care units in several parts of Texas were full or nearly full, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The grim count has continued to climb as some Texans gathered to celebrate the new year, despite warnings from health officials that congregation is likely to further spread the virus.

Last week, a state judge upheld a ban on late-night dine-in services at Austin-area restaurants and bars, siding with local officials over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. But some bars in the state capital remained open past the curfew and people inside carried on seemingly unbothered by the restrictions, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Paxton said Friday that he intends to ask the Texas Supreme Court to stay the lower court’s decision to allow the prohibition on late-night service through Jan. 3.

State health officials on Friday reported 12,369 new, confirmed cases of the virus and another 3,658 probable cases. They also counted 334 newly-reported fatalities, bring the state’s total death toll to 27,771.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher since many people weren’t tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and prove fatal.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW