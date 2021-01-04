CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time in less than a week, there were delays at DFW Airport because an air traffic controller tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 4.

This time, a controller in a facility that handles arriving and departing flights tested positive, and that impacted flights while their workspace was cleaned.

Last Wednesday, Dec. 29, a controller in a different facility in Fort Worth tested positive.

As of late Monday night, air traffic was getting back on schedule while airlines worked through the backlog.

