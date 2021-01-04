ITALY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A rise in COVID-19 cases has caused administrators in one North Texas town to extend the holiday break and keep schools closed.

Over the weekend, officials with the Italy Independent School District issued a statement saying that, “Faculty, staff, and students will all return to school on the 11th.”

The move was made after a number of faculty and staff tested positive for COVID-19. While officials didn’t say exactly how many Italy ISD employees were diagnosed with the virus, they closed all schools in the district “out of an abundance of caution”.

