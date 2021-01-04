AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas capitol in Austin will reopen to visitors today.
After being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Preservation Board set January 4 as reopening day.
Governor Greg Abbott says health and safety protocols will be in place.
The public will only be able to enter though the north door, and masks worn over the nose and mouth will be required at all times while inside. Guests will also be required to social distance and there will be capacity limits.
COVID-19 testing will be accessible on site at no cost, but isn’t required.
The reopening comes just over a week before the legislature convenes for its regular session. The 87th Texas Legislative Session convenes Jan. 12
Lawmakers are still working on plans and rules to safely conduct business.
MORE FROM CBSDFW