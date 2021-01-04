Comments
SOUTH FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a month after Dwayne Brazzell Jr. of Lewisville was killed while driving near the intersection of Whitten Street and Savage Drive, police are asking for the public’s help finding those responsible.
The 44-year-old father was gunned down on Nov. 29, 2020, just after 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Savage Drive in south Fort Worth.
Brazzell was a star player for the 1993 Lewisville High School Fighting Farmers varsity football team.
Police said his killers left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4341.
