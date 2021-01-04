Comments
HARRIS COUNTY (CBSNEWS.COM) – “Taking care of patients is the ultimate goal of a community pharmacist,” said Steven Hoffart. His career as a pharmacist brought him back home, to Magnolia, Texas where the population is just over 2,000.
Hoffart said it’s extra special knowing that he’s giving back to his own town — especially during the pandemic.
Texas is currently vaccinating Group 1B, which in this state is residents 65 and older, and people 16 and older with medical conditions that could put them at risk.
