FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed a jail inmate recently passed away from COVID-19.
Officials say the inmate, who had been transferred to John Peter Smith Hospital, died on January 2. The man, who was not identified, had been hospitalized since December 27, 2020 and had tested positive for COVID.
Sheriff’s said the 46-year-old also had what was described as “significant underlying medical issues”.
The inmate was originally booked into the Tarrant County Jail in October for Continual Violence Against Family Member.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death.
