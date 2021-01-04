Comments
HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 35-year-old woman who was arrested on three class C misdemeanor warrants ended up with two additional felony charges before making it into her jail cell.
Deputies found 28.5 grams of methamphetamine on Renea Enriquez during her jail booking on Jan.2, 2021.
Enriquez was subsequently charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
Her bond for both charges combined is $60,000.
She remains in jail.
