NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Hundreds of thousands of employees returning to work Monday, whether online or in the office, were met with a telecommuting headache for the start of 2021.

Slack, a popular workplace communication platform, confirmed a service interruption for some users as many workers returned from the holiday break.

“Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time,” the company said. “Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted.”

At 9:30 am CST Monday, Slack’s status page showed that its messaging and connections functionality was being affected by a technical issue.

Slack and similar services emerged as even more essential tools for office workers to stay connected to their colleagues after the pandemic forced countless businesses to shift to remote work almost overnight.

About an hour after acknowledging the issue, Slack said it had “found where the issue is” and updated its status page to show an across-the-board outage.

As the incident dragged on, some users reported switching to alternatives, such as LinkedIn, the messaging app Discord or traditional communications channels like email.

