DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health was not allocated COVID-19 vaccine in this week’s shipment from the state, officials with DCPH said.

Seven providers in the county did receive shipments, but not the health department’s locations.

It’s not clear when any future shipments might be delivered.

At the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5, commissioners discussed a new vaccine registration system.

The system would include waiting lists to smooth out the registration process.

Denton County leaders said that could take up to a month to implement.

