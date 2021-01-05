DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Duncanville Police Department announced the arrest of one of its own on Tuesday, January 5.

Officer Christian Pinilla was arrested on three counts of Official Oppression, a Class A misdemeanor.

Pinilla has been on the force for two years.

Last August, he saved an infant who was locked inside a hot car.

Duncanville Police said In mid-December 2020, serious allegations of police misconduct by Officer Pinilla were brought to the attention of Duncanville Police Administration by other members of its own police department.

Specific details have not yet been released.

He was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegations, which involved alleged misconduct while on duty.

Duncanville Police Administration requested the Dallas Sheriff’s Department conduct a criminal investigation for any potential criminal activity.

“The allegations brought against this officer do not reflect the values of the Duncanville Police Department or its members. We take very seriously the public’s trust, and our employees work diligently every day to safeguard that trust,” the police department said in a news release. “We would like to thank Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and her team for investigating this matter in a professional and efficient manner. The criminal complaints involving this officer are being referred to the Public Integrity Division of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.”

Duncanville Police Chief Robert D. Brown, Jr. released the following statement on the matter:

“While we are extremely disappointed to learn of the alleged misconduct and subsequent arrest of a Duncanville Police Officer, we are thankful the alleged misconduct was reported by other Duncanville Police Officers. We will not tolerate any member of the Duncanville Police Department using his/her position as a public servant to mistreat the public. We will hold ourselves accountable by taking swift action against any member of the department who violates the public’s trust.

This isolated incident is not a reflection of who we are as an agency and does not reflect the values of the Duncanville Police Department or its members.”

An internal administrative investigation is also being finalized.

Once completed, appropriate discipline, up to and including dismissal from the Duncanville Police Department, will be taken, the department said in a news release.

MORE FROM CBSDFW