McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney fire investigators say a fire sprinkler did its job on New Year’s Eve, when fire broke out at the Hutchins BBQ restaurant at 1301 N. Tennessee St.
Units arrived just before 10 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof at the rear of the restaurant. The call was upgraded to a structure fire. McKinney firefighters were able to put it out quickly.
That effort was helped by a sprinkler head installed in the older part of the building. The sprinkler kept the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived.
The investigation continues and the fire is still listed as accidental/undetermined at this time.
“This shows the effectiveness of fire sprinklers and why building owners should strongly consider retrofitting their properties with fire sprinklers,” said McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith. “Fire sprinklers can also be added to homes – lowering the home fire death rate by up to 90%.”
MORE FROM CBSDFW