WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Bush’s Chief of Staff announced Tuesday, Jan 5.

“President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris,” Freddy Ford said in a statement. “I believe this will be the eighth inauguration they’ve had the privilege of attending — President Trump’s being the most recent — and witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old.”

President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris. — Freddy Ford 🆒 (@kyfredchicken) January 6, 2021

The 43rd President was among the first high-profile Republicans to congratulate Biden on his victory after multiple media organizations projected on Saturday, Nov. 7, he would win the presidency.

The Bushes also attended Barack Obama’s first inauguration and Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said in November acknowledging Biden’s victory. “The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

