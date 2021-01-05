FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price held a press conference Tuesday morning where she announced that she will not seek another term in office.

Price, who won the office in 2011 and is the city’s longest-serving mayor, made the announcement in the City Council Chambers. If Price had sought reelection it would have been her sixth term in office.

“Serving as Mayor has been one of the greatest joys of my life — next to having my children and my grandchildren,” she said. “It’s a hard decision, but it’s the right thing at this time. Coming to that conclusion is nothing that we came to lightly.”

While fighting back tears, Price said she still has “Energizer bunny-like passion” for service, but gave no details about her professional future. She said her most immediate plans are to just spend time with family.

“There’s no prefect answer as to the time when you should step aside, but you should step aside when you have the feeling that you’re ready,” she said. “Just as I felt called to do this job, I feel called to step aside.”

NEW: Fort Worth @MayorBetsyPrice announces she will not run for a 6th term this spring pic.twitter.com/0okniYrsp5 — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) January 5, 2021

The 71-year-old’s exit will most likely lead to a highly contested race for the mayor’s office. Campaign filing opens on January 13.

Before taking office as mayor Price served as the Tarrant County Tax Assessor for 10 years.

MORE FROM CBSDFW