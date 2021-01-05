FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health Resources has confirmed a refrigerated mobile morgue was deployed to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.

A spokesperson said they were not sure when it was set up.

“This shows how serious the situation is and how important it is for everyone in the community to do their part to slow the transmission of the virus by wearing masks, washing their hands, socially distancing and avoiding large crowds,” Texas Health Resources said in a statement.

Texas Health Resources will also postpone outpatient elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures starting Thursday, January 7, 2021.

A spokesperson said the decision comes after the the prevalence of COVID-19 positive patients has caused “a severe stress on inpatient and emergency department bed capacity and staffing resources.”

Coupled with the record numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in Tarrant County, hospital officials had no choice but to “initiate their surge plans to accommodate the increased volume.”

The postponement applies to all wholly owned hospitals.

Texas Health Resources is one of the largest faith-based, nonprofit health systems in the country and the largest in North Texas in terms of inpatients and outpatients served.

The hospital has not set an end date for when they will reverse their decision.

