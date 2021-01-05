DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Large chain and small neighborhood pharmacies are seeing high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy in North Dallas typically serves 300 customers a day, but recently, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has changed that.

“I wasn’t aware that we were going to get such high demand,” Dougherty’s Pharmacist Letitia Ford said. “It turned out to be pretty overwhelming.”

Last week, Dougherty’s received 500 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and between staff and the nursing homes they served, they ran out within two days.

“We weren’t able to get to everyone,” Ford said.

Still, the constant requests for vaccines are coming in. They’ve put up signs saying they’re out.

“So now what we’re doing is we have created a link on our Facebook page,” Ford said.

There, people can get on a waiting list.

“We have an email address that they can email us as well,” Ford said.

In just the last five days, more than 5,500 people have requested to get the vaccine through the pharmacy and at this point they don’t know when they’ll get their next shipment.

“We wish we could control it and have it the next day, but just be patient,” Ford said.

“We want to make sure that our customers are taken care of.”

