FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigations are underway across Texas after two female soldiers are found dead on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day respectively.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham was first found unresponsive in her barracks on December 31 and was later pronounced dead by emergency services personnel on the Fort Bliss Army post.

While the circumstances surrounding Graham’s death are under investigation, agents with U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said they do not suspect foul play and the manner of death is pending autopsy results.

Graham, 19, was assigned to the 1st Armored Division and was a Human Resource Specialist. The teenager joined the Army in 2019 and Fort Bliss was her first duty station.

Hours later, on New Year’s Day, an Army sergeant was found dead in her vehicle on a Texas interstate.

Drill Sgt. Jessica Mitchell was found around 2 a.m. with multiple gunshots to the driver’s side door and window of her car along Interstate 10 in San Antonio. Mitchell, who had been shot several times, was taken to a nearby hospital but died later from her injuries.

Police found Mitchell after receiving reports about a stranded vehicle in the middle of the highway.

Officials with Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston issued a statement saying Mitchell’s death is being investigated by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division. The the San Antonio Police Department is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

At the time of her death Mitchell, 30, was on holiday leave from her assignment as a dental specialist. She leaves behind a 10-year-old son.

MORE FROM CBSDFW