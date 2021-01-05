NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — To say you have a chance (albeit slight) to become a multi-millionaire overnight isn’t quite expressive enough. In terms of lottery jackpots there’s a kind of perfect storm brewing — both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have more than $400 million, respectively, up for grabs.

No one matched all six numbers in the last Mega Millions drawing on New Year’s Day, but someone in Texas won $1 million after matching five of the numbers. The quick pick ticket was sold at the La Petite Market in Houston.

As of Tuesday at lunchtime, the Mega Millions jackpot stood at $447 million or $339.6 for the cash option. If a winner walks away with the big prize tonight, the ticket will be the tenth largest prize in Mega Millions history, and the largest jackpot since June 2019.

The Powerball drawing is on January 6. As of Tuesday afternoon the jackpot was valued at $410 million. If you can’t wait the cash value option lets you walk away with $316. 4 million.

The odds of getting all of the numbers right and winning the grand prize is about 1 in 300 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 (without multiplier options), and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.

Mega Millions is played in Texas, 43 other states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It costs $2 to play (without the Megaplier option) and the sales cutoff time is 9:45 p.m.

